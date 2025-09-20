Left Menu

Major Arms Haul in Jammu's Poonch District

In a significant security operation, Army troops and police recovered arms and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Conducted in the Mendhar nallah area, the operation resulted in the seizure of 20 grenades and an AK-type rifle, as confirmed by the White Knight Corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial security development, Army troops, in collaboration with local police, successfully executed a joint operation on Friday, leading to the recovery of arms and explosives in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was concentrated in the Mendhar nallah area, where authorities seized 20 grenades and an AK-type rifle among other armaments. This significant find underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.

According to the White Knight Corps, which helped coordinate the operation, soldiers recovered one AK series weapon, four AK magazines, 20 hand grenades, and additional combat supplies. The search operation is ongoing, continuing efforts to mitigate security risks in the Poonch sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

