Tragic Toll Plaza Attack: Deputy Manager Murdered Amidst Old Enmity
A deputy manager at a toll plaza on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway was abducted and murdered, while the plaza manager was seriously injured. Police believe the attack stemmed from past enmity between the deputy manager and the accused toll employees. A case has been registered, and suspects are currently absconding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, a deputy manager of a toll plaza was abducted and brutally murdered, while another manager was left seriously injured.
Authorities believe the attack originated from a longstanding feud involving the victims and the suspects, identified as toll plaza personnel, who are now on the run.
A murder case has been filed, and multiple suspects are in custody for questioning as police intensify their manhunt for the alleged attacker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- abduction
- murder
- toll plaza
- Delhi-Dehradun Highway
- police
- suspects
- Pandey
- Chouhan
- enmity
- attack
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Narco-Smuggling Ring
Notorious Criminals Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh: High-Stakes Police Encounters
Kashmir Police Intensifies Crackdown on Terror Sleeper Cells
Police Foil Armed Gang's Brazen Attack in Rohini
High-Stakes Showdown: Police Nab Gangster Lallu After Rohini Encounter