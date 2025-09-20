Tragic Toll Plaza Attack: Deputy Manager Murdered Amidst Old Enmity

In a shocking incident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, a deputy manager of a toll plaza was abducted and brutally murdered, while another manager was left seriously injured.

Authorities believe the attack originated from a longstanding feud involving the victims and the suspects, identified as toll plaza personnel, who are now on the run.

A murder case has been filed, and multiple suspects are in custody for questioning as police intensify their manhunt for the alleged attacker.

(With inputs from agencies.)