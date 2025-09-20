Left Menu

Tragic Toll Plaza Attack: Deputy Manager Murdered Amidst Old Enmity

A deputy manager at a toll plaza on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway was abducted and murdered, while the plaza manager was seriously injured. Police believe the attack stemmed from past enmity between the deputy manager and the accused toll employees. A case has been registered, and suspects are currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, a deputy manager of a toll plaza was abducted and brutally murdered, while another manager was left seriously injured.

Authorities believe the attack originated from a longstanding feud involving the victims and the suspects, identified as toll plaza personnel, who are now on the run.

A murder case has been filed, and multiple suspects are in custody for questioning as police intensify their manhunt for the alleged attacker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

