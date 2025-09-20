Call Centre Scam: Loan Recovery Agency Busted for Harassment and Obscene Calls
Police have busted a loan recovery call centre in Delhi, arresting eight individuals, including the operator. The centre was accused of harassing people with abusive language and obscene calls. The operator received commission from the bank, part of which was shared with employees.
A call centre in Delhi involved in bank loan recovery operations has been dismantled by authorities following allegations of harassment, including the use of abusive language and obscene voice messages.
Eight people, among them seven women employees and operator Mukesh Chauhan, were apprehended during the police raid.
The operation came after a woman complained about persistent harassing calls for loan recovery, prompting officials to investigate and find the illicit activities.
