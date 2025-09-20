Operation Midway Blitz: Chicago's Immigration Enforcement Surge
In the Chicago area, ICE has apprehended over 400 individuals as part of an ongoing operation called 'Midway Blitz.' The initiative, sparking controversy and fear, is part of a broader national effort by the Trump administration to intensify immigration enforcement. Activists criticize its heavy-handedness and collateral arrests.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested over 400 individuals in the Chicago area in a large-scale operation dubbed 'Midway Blitz,' marking a significant increase in immigration enforcement efforts. The operation, which started on September 8, reflects the Trump administration's commitment to aggressive immigration policies.
Marcos Charles, the acting head of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, shared with The Associated Press that the ongoing enforcement will continue without a set end date. The initiative has drawn criticism from immigrant communities and activists, concerned about the rise in arrests and the potential for civil rights violations.
This heightened enforcement in Chicago, bolstered by proposed deployments of national troops, aligns with similar actions in Los Angeles and Washington, DC. While supporters applaud efforts to fulfill promises of mass deportations, local opposition emphasizes the danger and inefficiency, alongside allegations of wrongful detentions of U.S. citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- immigration
- ICE
- enforcement
- Chicago
- Midway Blitz
- Trump
- arrests
- collateral
- citizens
- deportations
ALSO READ
Trump's H-1B Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Innovation
BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire
H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee
Trump's Bold Move: Reclaiming Bagram Air Base Amid Global Tensions
Trump's 'Gold Card' Executive Order: A New Pathway for Elite Immigration