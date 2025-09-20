Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Gender Ideology Grant Policy
A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration policy that disfavored arts organizations promoting 'gender ideology' from receiving grants. The ruling found the policy violated the First Amendment by restricting free speech. The NEA's criteria, initially adopted under an executive order, was ruled unconstitutional.
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has halted a policy under the Trump administration that sought to disadvantage arts organizations promoting "gender ideology" in receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
Judge William Smith of Providence, Rhode Island, declared the policy unconstitutional as it violated free speech protections under the First Amendment. The criterion, linked to an executive order by former President Donald Trump, was found to improperly penalize certain artistic expressions related to gender identity.
The NEA had revised their approach following a lawsuit by four arts organizations, represented by the ACLU. Despite revisions, the criteria remained under scrutiny, with Smith concluding it unlawfully restricted viewpoint-based private speech.
