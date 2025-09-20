Trump's Strike on Drug Trafficking Vessel in Southern Command
President Trump announced a strike on a vessel in the U.S. Southern Command’s zone, reportedly used for narcotrafficking. This action led to the death of three individuals on board. The Pentagon confirmed the strike was against a Designated Terrorist Organization trafficking illicit narcotics through a known route.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. conducted a targeted strike on a vessel operating in the Southern Command's jurisdiction. The move, as per Trump's statement, resulted in the deaths of three men aboard who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.
The Pentagon corroborated Trump's announcement, indicating that the lethal strike was executed on a ship tied to a Designated Terrorist Organization. The vessel was reported to be involved in narcotrafficking within the area controlled by USSOUTHCOM.
Intelligence reports verified that the ship was transporting illicit drugs, moving along a recognized channel infamous for narcotic distribution, ostensibly aiming to endanger American lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Strike on Alleged Narcotrafficking Vessel in Caribbean
US Military Executes Third Strike on Narcotrafficking Vessel
Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilities
Pentagon Mulls Recruiting Campaign Honoring Charlie Kirk
UPDATE 2-Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three