Massive Counter Terrorism Sweep in Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant move against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Wing undertook extensive search operations on Saturday.

The raids were conducted at eight different locations across the Kashmir valley, targeting districts like Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag, among others.

These actions were initiated following a search warrant acquired from a competent court associated with FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK.

(With inputs from agencies.)