Massive Counter Terrorism Sweep in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Counter Intelligence Wing executed searches on Saturday at various locations within the valley related to a terrorism investigation. Operations were carried out in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Shopian, based on a court-issued search warrant linked to FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK.

Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 08:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Wing undertook extensive search operations on Saturday.

The raids were conducted at eight different locations across the Kashmir valley, targeting districts like Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag, among others.

These actions were initiated following a search warrant acquired from a competent court associated with FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK.

