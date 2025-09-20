Left Menu

Customs Bust Methaqualone Smuggling Ring at Pune Airport

A passenger was arrested at Pune Airport for possessing methaqualone worth Rs 2.61 crore. The individual arrived on a flight from Bangkok and was intercepted by customs officers after a field test confirmed the presence of the illicit substance. Charges were filed under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:10 IST
Customs Bust Methaqualone Smuggling Ring at Pune Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Customs department apprehended a passenger at Pune's international airport for carrying methaqualone worth Rs 2.61 crore. The individual had traveled from Bangkok, Thailand, on an Air India Express flight, and was detained on Friday.

Officials, acting on intelligence reports, intercepted the suspect and conducted a thorough inspection of his checked-in luggage. Subsequent field tests identified the crystal-like substance as methaqualone, leading to immediate action by customs officers.

The accused has been taken into custody under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as authorities continue their investigation into the smuggling operation.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
2
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
3
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India
4
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025