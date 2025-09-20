Customs Bust Methaqualone Smuggling Ring at Pune Airport

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Customs department apprehended a passenger at Pune's international airport for carrying methaqualone worth Rs 2.61 crore. The individual had traveled from Bangkok, Thailand, on an Air India Express flight, and was detained on Friday.

Officials, acting on intelligence reports, intercepted the suspect and conducted a thorough inspection of his checked-in luggage. Subsequent field tests identified the crystal-like substance as methaqualone, leading to immediate action by customs officers.

The accused has been taken into custody under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as authorities continue their investigation into the smuggling operation.