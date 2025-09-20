Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Narco-Smuggling Ring
Punjab Police has dismantled a cross-border drug trafficking network with the arrest of Shankar Singh in Amritsar, seizing 6.286 kg of heroin and Rs 4 lakh. Singh allegedly maintained direct connections with overseas smugglers. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the network's complete structure.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the dismantling of an international narco-smuggling network following the arrest of a key player in Amritsar.
Identified as Shankar Singh, the suspect is believed to have been involved in direct dealings with foreign-based narcotics traffickers. Authorities confiscated 6.286 kg of heroin and Rs 4 lakh during the operation.
The investigation, currently led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, aims to map out the network's backward and forward connections, further deepening insights into cross-border drug operations.
