Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Narco-Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the dismantling of an international narco-smuggling network following the arrest of a key player in Amritsar.

Identified as Shankar Singh, the suspect is believed to have been involved in direct dealings with foreign-based narcotics traffickers. Authorities confiscated 6.286 kg of heroin and Rs 4 lakh during the operation.

The investigation, currently led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, aims to map out the network's backward and forward connections, further deepening insights into cross-border drug operations.