Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Narco-Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police has dismantled a cross-border drug trafficking network with the arrest of Shankar Singh in Amritsar, seizing 6.286 kg of heroin and Rs 4 lakh. Singh allegedly maintained direct connections with overseas smugglers. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the network's complete structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:16 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the dismantling of an international narco-smuggling network following the arrest of a key player in Amritsar.

Identified as Shankar Singh, the suspect is believed to have been involved in direct dealings with foreign-based narcotics traffickers. Authorities confiscated 6.286 kg of heroin and Rs 4 lakh during the operation.

The investigation, currently led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, aims to map out the network's backward and forward connections, further deepening insights into cross-border drug operations.

