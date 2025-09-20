PM Modi Launches ₹34,200 Cr Development Projects, Unveils Maritime Reforms

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore at the Samudra se Samriddhi event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The occasion was marked by the unveiling of ambitious maritime reforms, infrastructure projects, and the government’s broader push toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Seva Pakhwada and Public Service Initiatives

Beginning his address, the Prime Minister thanked citizens for their birthday wishes on September 17, noting that such affection strengthens his resolve. He highlighted that the nation is observing Seva Pakhwada from Vishwakarma Jayanti to Gandhi Jayanti (17 September–2 October). During this fortnight of service, Gujarat has seen extensive public welfare initiatives, including:

Blood donation drives with over one lakh donors.

Cleanliness campaigns across multiple cities with mass participation.

30,000+ health camps providing treatment, especially for women.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to volunteers and citizens engaged in these nationwide service activities.

Remembering Krishnakumarsinh Ji and Unity of India

Paying tribute to Krishnakumarsinh Ji, the Prime Minister recalled his alignment with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision for a united India. Modi emphasized that such legacies inspire the ongoing resolve of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, reinforcing India’s collective strength.

Maritime Sector: From Dependence to Self-Reliance

Speaking against the backdrop of Navratri festivities, the Prime Minister declared that India views its oceans as 21st-century opportunities. Projects inaugurated include those aimed at port-led development and cruise tourism, including the International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai.

However, Modi cautioned that India’s biggest adversary is foreign dependence. He underlined that nearly 95% of India’s trade relies on foreign ships, costing the nation around $75 billion (₹6 lakh crore) annually in freight payments—almost equivalent to India’s defense budget. This, he said, is a direct result of flawed policies post-independence that neglected domestic shipbuilding.

He criticized past governments for entrenching India in a license-quota raj and over-reliance on imports, which stunted domestic capacity and fueled corruption.

New Maritime Reforms: One Nation, One Port

Announcing next-generation reforms, PM Modi introduced:

‘One Nation, One Document’ & ‘One Nation, One Port’ process to simplify trade.

Amendments of colonial-era maritime laws , replacing them with five modern legislations.

Infrastructure status for large ships, making it easier for shipbuilding firms to access loans, lower interest rates, and attract investment.

He stressed that these reforms will revive India’s historic shipbuilding legacy, once renowned as the “Mother of All Industries”.

Investment and Employment Opportunities

PM Modi announced that ₹70,000 crore will be invested in three major shipbuilding schemes, focusing on:

Financial support for shipyards.

Adoption of modern technology .

Improvement of design and quality standards.

Highlighting the sector’s multiplier effect, he noted that every job in a shipyard creates 6–7 jobs in allied industries such as steel, textiles, paints, electronics, and IT, fueling MSME growth.

He also announced that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the Maritime University will expand programs to train manpower for both naval and commercial shipping needs.

Port Development and National Growth

Over the past decade, India has doubled port capacity, with average ship turnaround time reduced from 2 days (2014) to less than 1 day today. Major projects underway include:

Deep-water container trans-shipment port in Kerala (operational).

Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra (₹75,000 crore investment), set to rank among the world’s top ten ports .

Integration of Gujarat’s ports with the Dedicated Freight Corridor, enhancing cargo movement efficiency.

He emphasized that India accounts for 10% of global maritime trade and aims to triple its share by 2047, aligning with the vision of a developed India.

Maritime Heritage and Gujarat’s Role

PM Modi underlined India’s maritime heritage, recalling ancient port cities and coastal communities like Bhavnagar and Saurashtra. He announced the development of a world-class maritime museum at Lothal, envisioned as a national symbol akin to the Statue of Unity.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Gujarat already handles 40% of India’s seaborne cargo and hosts Asia’s largest ship-breaking yard at Alang, creating significant employment.

Call for Self-Reliance and Swadeshi

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi urged citizens to commit to self-reliance in consumption and trade. He appealed to shopkeepers to proudly display posters reading: “Say with pride, this is Swadeshi.” He stated that festivals like Navratri should also become celebrations of India’s prosperity through indigenous products.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Ministers C. R. Patil, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Shantanu Thakur, Nimuben Bambhaniya, and other dignitaries.