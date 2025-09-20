Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Rs 3.5 Crore Heroin

Delhi Police arrested four individuals involved in an inter-state narcotics syndicate, seizing 531 grams of heroin valued over Rs 3.5 crore. The arrests took place across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, revealing a drug supply chain targeting Delhi youths. The accused are school dropouts with prior criminal records.

Updated: 20-09-2025 17:23 IST
  • India

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police successfully dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate, arresting four individuals and recovering 531 grams of heroin. This seizure marks a notable victory against drug trafficking, with the contraband valued at over Rs 3.5 crore in the international market.

The crackdown, which unfolded across the states of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, exposed a network aiming at vulnerable young individuals in the national capital. According to police sources, the syndicate members, characterized by school dropout backgrounds and previous criminal activities, were drawn by the lure of easy money.

Initial arrests included Surender Pandey, apprehended in East Delhi's Nand Nagri with 301 grams of heroin. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of associates Naim in Jaipur and Neeru in Nand Nagri, ultimately culminating in the capture of their supplier, Nazir, in Bareilly. The operation underscores the persistent challenge of drug trafficking in the region.

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

