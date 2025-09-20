Delhi Police Busts Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Rs 3.5 Crore Heroin

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police successfully dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate, arresting four individuals and recovering 531 grams of heroin. This seizure marks a notable victory against drug trafficking, with the contraband valued at over Rs 3.5 crore in the international market.

The crackdown, which unfolded across the states of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, exposed a network aiming at vulnerable young individuals in the national capital. According to police sources, the syndicate members, characterized by school dropout backgrounds and previous criminal activities, were drawn by the lure of easy money.

Initial arrests included Surender Pandey, apprehended in East Delhi's Nand Nagri with 301 grams of heroin. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of associates Naim in Jaipur and Neeru in Nand Nagri, ultimately culminating in the capture of their supplier, Nazir, in Bareilly. The operation underscores the persistent challenge of drug trafficking in the region.