Justice Served After 37 Years: HC Acquits 83-Year-Old in Bribery Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court acquitted Jageshwar Prasad Awadhiya, an 83-year-old former bill assistant, of bribery charges nearly four decades after his arrest. The court found prosecution evidence insufficient, overturning his 2004 conviction. Awadhiya welcomed the decision but expressed frustration over delayed justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 83-year-old former bill assistant, Jageshwar Prasad Awadhiya, was acquitted by the Chhattisgarh High Court, nearly four decades after facing bribery charges. The court found the prosecution's evidence insufficient, overturning a 2004 lower court conviction.

The case, originating from an accusation in 1986, involved Awadhiya allegedly demanding a Rs 100 bribe. However, his counsel argued he was falsely implicated and lacked the authority to process the payment at the time.

Expressing relief over the verdict, Awadhiya criticized the prolonged delay in justice, urging for a pension facility given his age. The court's decision underscores the importance of credible prosecution evidence in bribery allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

