Karnataka Governor Warns on Caste Survey Implications

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has expressed his concerns to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the state's forthcoming caste survey, cautioning against the inclusion of Christian identifiers alongside caste names. He warned that such measures could lead to social discord and have long-lasting negative impacts on Karnataka's societal structure.

In a letter dated September 16, the governor mentioned that a group of BJP MPs and legislators approached him with their objections to the proposed caste-based educational and social survey. They highlighted issues with the inclusion of terms like 'Kumbara Christian' and 'Kuruba Christian' and pointed out concerns regarding illegal infiltrators in the state.

The BJP delegation urged the governor to advise the government against proceeding with the survey, labeling it a potentially "flawed and divisive exercise." In response, Governor Gehlot stressed the importance of reassessing the survey's methodology to prevent potential harm to the state's social harmony.

