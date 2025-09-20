Kerala's Cyber Controversy: Double Standards, Political Accusations, and Online Attacks
V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, criticized state police for their inconsistent handling of online attacks against women. He claims CPI(M) leaked news targeting its leaders. Satheesan noted incidents involving Congress, urging an unbiased probe. Accused Congress supporters were linked to recent cyber offenses against K J Shine and K N Unnikrishnan.
V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, has voiced severe criticism against the state police, accusing them of exhibiting double standards in the investigation of online attacks on women.
Satheesan's allegations center on cyber assaults targeting CPI(M) figures K J Shine and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan, claiming the reports were internally leaked by the Marxist party.
In response to allegations from CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan concerning Congress social media conduct, Satheesan labeled Govindan a habitual instigator of harmful campaigns against women and questioned the CPI(M)'s transparency, while acknowledging Congress's potential involvement in the propagation of these claims.
He referenced recent party actions against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's misconduct claims and highlighted a new police case over alleged cyber attacks, accusing Marxist-linked cyber teams of women journalist targeting. Recent accusations have tied Congress supporters to complaints filed by Shine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
