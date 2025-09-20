Tension Escalates as Israel Intensifies Assault on Gaza

Israel's military operations in Gaza City intensified on Saturday, with 34 Palestinians reported dead amid sustained assaults targeting underground infrastructures and booby-trapped sites. The offensive coincides with imminent global recognition of a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting.

Israel's focus has been on demolishing high-rise buildings in Gaza City, a campaign that accompanies its ground assault initiative. Forces situated in Gaza City's eastern suburbs are currently advancing towards central and western areas where most residents have sought refuge.

Amidst the chaos, Hamas has released images of Israeli hostages as a warning to Israel about the dangers posed by the ongoing military operations. Israel maintains that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is exaggerated and could be resolved if Hamas disarmed and freed the hostages. Both sides remain resolute in their positions, escalating fears of further conflict.

