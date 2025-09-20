Left Menu

US Vaccine Strategy Revised Amid Political Tensions

A US vaccine advisory panel recommended a nuanced approach to COVID-19 shots, highlighting political divisions. A looming government shutdown, disruptions at Dallas airports, and Ted Cruz's critique of FCC threats against broadcasters further underscore political and operational tensions nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United States vaccine advisory panel today shifted its policy on COVID-19 immunization strategies, recommending shots only through shared decision-making with healthcare providers. The shift highlights deep political and scientific divisions, particularly under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his controversial vaccine views.

The nation faced the threat of a government shutdown as the Senate rejected a stopgap funding bill, failing a 44-48 vote. This development intensifies political gridlock, with Democrats demanding increased healthcare funding.

Meanwhile, over 1,800 flights at Dallas airports were disrupted due to a local telecom issue, an example of how infrastructure inefficiencies can impact national operations. In another instance of political divergence, Senator Ted Cruz parted ways with fellow Republicans, condemning government threats against broadcasters for airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live," arguing it threatens free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

