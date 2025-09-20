Tragic Mystery in Madhya Pradesh: Father and Son Found Dead, Family Under Financial Stress

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, as a 32-year-old man, Om Prakash Ahirwar, and his two-year-old son were discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence. Authorities are probing the mysterious deaths while the family grapples with financial pressures.

Om Prakash's wife, Nandini Ahirwar, and their four-year-old son are in critical condition at a local hospital. It is suspected they might have consumed a poisonous substance. City Superintendent of Police, Arun Soni, confirmed the deaths, noting they await the wife's statement for more clarity.

The family was reportedly under severe financial strain, with a creditor threatening to seize their tractor over unpaid dues. Moreover, accusations arise from Om Prakash's sister, alleging that threats from villagers might have played a role in this distressing case. Authorities continue to gather information as they await post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of death.

