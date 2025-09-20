Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Madhya Pradesh: Father and Son Found Dead, Family Under Financial Stress

A father and his son were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh, with financial stress linked to their deaths. His wife and another son were hospitalized, suspected of consuming poison. Authorities are investigating potential foul play and awaiting post-mortem results.

Updated: 20-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:15 IST
Tragic Mystery in Madhya Pradesh: Father and Son Found Dead, Family Under Financial Stress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, as a 32-year-old man, Om Prakash Ahirwar, and his two-year-old son were discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence. Authorities are probing the mysterious deaths while the family grapples with financial pressures.

Om Prakash's wife, Nandini Ahirwar, and their four-year-old son are in critical condition at a local hospital. It is suspected they might have consumed a poisonous substance. City Superintendent of Police, Arun Soni, confirmed the deaths, noting they await the wife's statement for more clarity.

The family was reportedly under severe financial strain, with a creditor threatening to seize their tractor over unpaid dues. Moreover, accusations arise from Om Prakash's sister, alleging that threats from villagers might have played a role in this distressing case. Authorities continue to gather information as they await post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

