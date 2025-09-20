Government Doctor Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run

In a tragic incident in Gurugram's Surat Nagar Phase 2, a government doctor was arrested for allegedly running over a four-year-old boy with his car, authorities reported on Saturday.

The suspect, Hitesh Sharma, was apprehended on Friday, and police have seized the vehicle involved in the fatal accident. The boy was playing outside his home when the accident occurred.

According to the boy's father, Jitender, Sharma initially stopped his SUV but fled after realizing the child was seriously injured. The boy was later declared dead at a local hospital. An FIR has been filed, and Sharma remains in custody.

