Government Doctor Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run
A government doctor named Hitesh Sharma was arrested for allegedly running over and killing a four-year-old boy with his car in Gurugram. The tragic incident happened while the boy was playing near his house. Sharma fled the scene but was later apprehended by police.
In a tragic incident in Gurugram's Surat Nagar Phase 2, a government doctor was arrested for allegedly running over a four-year-old boy with his car, authorities reported on Saturday.
The suspect, Hitesh Sharma, was apprehended on Friday, and police have seized the vehicle involved in the fatal accident. The boy was playing outside his home when the accident occurred.
According to the boy's father, Jitender, Sharma initially stopped his SUV but fled after realizing the child was seriously injured. The boy was later declared dead at a local hospital. An FIR has been filed, and Sharma remains in custody.
