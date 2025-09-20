Delhi Police Mobilizes Communities Through 'Eyes and Ears' Safety Drive
Delhi Police launched a comprehensive city-wide safety campaign, 'Eyes and Ears,' to engage citizens in maintaining public order. Through coordination with district units, the campaign highlighted safety measures in busy markets and involved Resident and Market Welfare Associations to promote vigilance and quick reporting of suspicious activities.
The Delhi Police's 'Eyes and Ears' campaign aimed to enhance safety and security across Delhi through citizen participation. Conducted in all 15 districts, the initiative encouraged community involvement in crime reporting.
Popular markets were chosen as strategic locations to spread safety messages, involving Resident and Market Welfare Associations to raise awareness about vigilance in crowded areas. The campaign utilized various communication methods, including short films and informative materials.
Supervised by Additional Commissioner Sanjay Tyagi, with assistance from Deputy Commissioners and nodal officers, the drive underscored the importance of public cooperation in promptly reporting any suspicious activity.
