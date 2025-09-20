Left Menu

Delhi Police Mobilizes Communities Through 'Eyes and Ears' Safety Drive

Delhi Police launched a comprehensive city-wide safety campaign, 'Eyes and Ears,' to engage citizens in maintaining public order. Through coordination with district units, the campaign highlighted safety measures in busy markets and involved Resident and Market Welfare Associations to promote vigilance and quick reporting of suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's 'Eyes and Ears' campaign aimed to enhance safety and security across Delhi through citizen participation. Conducted in all 15 districts, the initiative encouraged community involvement in crime reporting.

Popular markets were chosen as strategic locations to spread safety messages, involving Resident and Market Welfare Associations to raise awareness about vigilance in crowded areas. The campaign utilized various communication methods, including short films and informative materials.

Supervised by Additional Commissioner Sanjay Tyagi, with assistance from Deputy Commissioners and nodal officers, the drive underscored the importance of public cooperation in promptly reporting any suspicious activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

