Sanctuary States Face Federal Pressure Over Immigration Cooperation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is urging California, New York, and Illinois to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records. These states have been hesitant to notify ICE when such individuals are released from prison, prompting further federal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a stern warning to California, New York, and Illinois, urging cooperation with federal authorities in the deportation of undocumented immigrants released from prison. These states, known as sanctuary states, received communication from DHS emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

Despite these efforts, Illinois and New York refused to alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when undocumented criminal immigrants are released from jail, while California remained non-responsive. President Trump's administration has taken a hardline stance on immigration, emphasizing deportation as a primary policy since his inauguration.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin highlighted the risks posed by sanctuary policies, stating they jeopardize the safety of American communities. She noted that ICE may seek DOJ assistance to ensure state cooperation. Over 400,000 undocumented immigrants have been detained, with 70% having criminal ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

