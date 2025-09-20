Cracking Down on Pseudo Activism: Raids Thwart Terror Links in J&K

In a sweeping action, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing detained seven individuals after conducting raids at multiple locations across the valley in connection to a terror-related case.

The raids were part of ongoing investigations under FIR No. 03/2023, which led to searches in Srinagar, Baramulla, and across several other districts, resulting in the seizure of crucial digital evidence.

Officials believe these detained individuals were part of a clandestine network camouflaging their activities as social activism while linking to cross-border terror handlers, revolutionizing the state's approach to counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)