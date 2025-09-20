Kurmi Rail Blockade Paralyzes Train Operations in Jharkhand
Over 100 passenger trains have been disrupted due to a rail blockade by Kurmis in Jharkhand, pressing for Scheduled Tribe status and Kurmali language inclusion in the Constitution. Protestors remain on the tracks, causing widespread inconveniences, while political parties rally in support, leading to legal and security measures.
In an unexpected turn of events, more than 100 passenger trains found themselves either canceled, rerouted, or prematurely terminated as members of the Kurmi community initiated a formidable rail blockade across multiple stations in Jharkhand.
Protestors, resolute in their demand for Scheduled Tribe recognition and the incorporation of the Kurmali language into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, have defied prohibitory orders by gathering on the tracks at stations like Muri, Rai, and Tatisilwai.
The agitation has garnered support from political entities such as AJSU and JLKM, while security forces strive to mitigate disruptions and maintain order amid rising tensions and logistical challenges for stranded passengers.
