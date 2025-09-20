Left Menu

U.S. Secures American Dominance on TikTok U.S. Operations Board

A new agreement between Washington and Beijing will see a predominantly American board overseeing TikTok's U.S. operations. Six of the seven board positions will be occupied by Americans, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

  • United States

In a significant development, the U.S. and China have reached an agreement concerning the governance of TikTok's U.S. operations. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the deal, highlighting a new board structure.

Under this arrangement, six out of seven seats on the board supervising the short video app's activities within the U.S. will be occupied by Americans. This move aims to ensure more U.S. control and oversight.

The announcement was made during an interview with Fox News, where Karoline Leavitt detailed the makeup of the board, emphasizing the predominant American influence over the app's U.S. operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

