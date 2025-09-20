U.S. Secures American Dominance on TikTok U.S. Operations Board

In a significant development, the U.S. and China have reached an agreement concerning the governance of TikTok's U.S. operations. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the deal, highlighting a new board structure.

Under this arrangement, six out of seven seats on the board supervising the short video app's activities within the U.S. will be occupied by Americans. This move aims to ensure more U.S. control and oversight.

The announcement was made during an interview with Fox News, where Karoline Leavitt detailed the makeup of the board, emphasizing the predominant American influence over the app's U.S. operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)