U.S. Secures American Dominance on TikTok U.S. Operations Board
A new agreement between Washington and Beijing will see a predominantly American board overseeing TikTok's U.S. operations. Six of the seven board positions will be occupied by Americans, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, the U.S. and China have reached an agreement concerning the governance of TikTok's U.S. operations. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the deal, highlighting a new board structure.
Under this arrangement, six out of seven seats on the board supervising the short video app's activities within the U.S. will be occupied by Americans. This move aims to ensure more U.S. control and oversight.
The announcement was made during an interview with Fox News, where Karoline Leavitt detailed the makeup of the board, emphasizing the predominant American influence over the app's U.S. operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Silk: Central Silk Board Marks 76th Foundation Day
Economic Strain and Political Risks: The Impact on Black Americans Under Trump's Presidency
Pakistan Cricket Board's Strategic Play for Asia Cup Success
Karnataka Examination Board Announces 2026 SSLC and II PUC Provisional Schedule
Eleven Countries Elected to IAEA Board of Governors for 2025–2026 Term