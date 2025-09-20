Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Narco-Smuggling

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have dismantled two cross-border narco-smuggling modules with the arrests of Shankar Singh and Pawandeep Singh in Amritsar. The operation, executed on Saturday, resulted in the confiscation of over 11.318 kg of heroin and a cash sum of Rs 4 lakh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that preliminary investigations reveal the accused were in direct contact with international smugglers, raising concerns about their organized networks in the region. A case has been registered at Lopoke police station, leading to an extensive probe of their operations.

The bust also uncovered connections to a foreign-based handler, Harpal Singh, who is believed to orchestrate operations from the USA. Pawandeep Singh, under interrogation, admitted working under Harpal's directions. As investigations unfold, Punjab Police are digging deeper into backward and forward linkages within the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)