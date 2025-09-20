Assault in Trimbakeshwar Sparks Outcry Over Journalist Safety

In Trimbakeshwar, three journalists from various news outlets faced a brutal attack on Saturday, allegedly at the hands of a group of men after a dispute over paying a vehicle entry fee. One journalist sustained serious injuries and required hospitalization.

The incident, which occurred as the journalists were heading to cover a seers' meeting in the temple town, sparked widespread condemnation. Opposition parties labeled it as a sign of failing law and order in Maharashtra.

Authorities, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have pledged swift and stern action against the attackers. The attack is regarded as an assault on the press, a critical pillar of democracy, renewing calls for the enactment of the Journalist Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)