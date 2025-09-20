Assam Rifles Strike: Cache of Weapons Unearthed in Mizoram

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles personnel have uncovered a substantial cache of firearms and ammunition in Mizoram's Champhai district, near the Myanmar border. The operation was based on intelligence reports, leading to the discovery in Saikhumphai village.

The search yielded notable finds, including a Heckler & Koch G3 Assault Rifle, a Springfield Sniper Rifle, and a 60 mm Mortar Tube, alongside 21 rounds of ammunition and 13 grenades. Numerous war-like stores, such as cordtex, trip wires, and radio sets, were also seized.

Following the recovery, a thorough area control was conducted to detect any potential underground activity. The seized items have been passed to the local police in Dungtlang, Champhai district, for further investigation into the cache.

(With inputs from agencies.)