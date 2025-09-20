Army Commander Hails Innovative Security Measures in Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Saturday conducted a thorough review of the security dynamics and counter-infiltration strategies along the Line of Control in north Kashmir.

During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma reviewed the implementation of innovative technology by the troops and applauded their creativity and dedication in addressing current threats, according to the Northern Command's post on X.

Lt Gen Sharma also honored personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police for their effective role in Operation Guddar, where two high-profile terrorists were neutralized. His visit also included an assessment of the counter-insurgency operations in south Kashmir on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)