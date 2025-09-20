Left Menu

Army Commander Hails Innovative Security Measures in Kashmir

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, reviewed security and counter-infiltration measures along the Line of Control in north Kashmir. He praised the forces for their innovative technology use, urged continued commitment, and lauded the Rashtriya Rifles and police for their success in neutralizing terrorists during Operation Guddar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:33 IST
Army Commander Hails Innovative Security Measures in Kashmir
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Saturday conducted a thorough review of the security dynamics and counter-infiltration strategies along the Line of Control in north Kashmir.

During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma reviewed the implementation of innovative technology by the troops and applauded their creativity and dedication in addressing current threats, according to the Northern Command's post on X.

Lt Gen Sharma also honored personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police for their effective role in Operation Guddar, where two high-profile terrorists were neutralized. His visit also included an assessment of the counter-insurgency operations in south Kashmir on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025