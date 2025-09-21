Left Menu

Dramatic Detention: Two Held in Assam Rifles Ambush Investigation

Two people were detained following an ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Nambol Sabal Leikai, leading to two personnel's deaths. A suspect van was recovered. A massive security operation is underway and continues to uncover more details, with multiple vehicle owners identified.

Updated: 21-09-2025 00:13 IST
  • India

Two individuals have been detained in connection with the ambush of an Assam Rifles convoy on Friday night, resulting in the tragic loss of two personnel, police sources reported on Saturday. In a significant development, a van believed to have been used during the attack in Nambol Sabal Leikai has been recovered.

The attack led to the death of two Assam Rifles jawans and left five others injured as armed assailants targeted the paramilitary vehicle. The Manipur Police have initiated a robust security operation in areas including Shantipur and Ishok, confirming the detention of two persons for further questioning.

The recovery of a silver-blue van at Mutum Yangbi in the Imphal West district, roughly 10 km from the ambush location, is a key finding. Preliminary investigations suggest the vehicle has multiple owners, and police efforts are ongoing to uncover further information.

