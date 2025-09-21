Tensions Erupt in The Hague: Violent Anti-Migration Protests Escalate

In The Hague, a protest against migration policies turned violent, prompting police to deploy tear gas and water cannons on Saturday. The confrontation resulted in thirty arrests and injuries to two officers, with authorities indicating further arrests might occur as they analyze footage.

Organized by a right-wing activist, the demonstration attracted thousands, aligning with far-right sentiments over migration control just weeks before a national election. Participants clashed with police, set a vehicle ablaze, and temporarily obstructed a nearby highway, according to NOS reports.

Damage extended to the headquarters of the center-left D66 party, a frequent target of far-right criticism. D66's leader, Rob Jetten, expressed defiance on social media. While populist Geert Wilders, absent from the event, disapproved of the violence against law enforcement, labeling offenders as "idiots" on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)