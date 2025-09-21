Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri Sworn In as Chief Justice of Patna High Court

Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri officially stepped into his role as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court during a ceremonial event on Sunday.

The ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan, featured an oath administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and was attended by prominent figures like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification regarding the appointment on Saturday, confirming Bajanthri's new position.

