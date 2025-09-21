Left Menu

Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri Sworn In as Chief Justice of Patna High Court

Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri assumed the role of Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on Sunday. The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan. The ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The appointment was notified by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri officially stepped into his role as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court during a ceremonial event on Sunday.

The ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan, featured an oath administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and was attended by prominent figures like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification regarding the appointment on Saturday, confirming Bajanthri's new position.

