Tragic Shelling Incident in Russia's Belgorod Region
A Ukrainian shell struck a house in Russia's Belgorod region, resulting in the death of a woman, as reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. This area has faced frequent attacks since Russia launched military actions in Ukraine in February 2022.
A woman tragically lost her life after a Ukrainian shell hit a house in Russia's Belgorod region. The incident was confirmed by the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, through a post on Telegram.
The Belgorod region has been a recurrent target of attacks by Ukrainian forces since the onset of Russia's military operations in Ukraine in February 2022.
This ongoing conflict continues to affect civilians, highlighting the persistent dangers in the region.
