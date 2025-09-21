TikTok's Balancing Act: U.S.-China Agreement and Its Implications

The U.S. and China have reached a pivotal agreement concerning TikTok's operations in America, a senior White House official stated on Saturday. The deal allows China's ByteDance to appoint one member on the seven-seat board, with Americans occupying the other slots, amid ongoing negotiations to prevent the app's ban in the U.S.

President Donald Trump announced a delay in enforcing the 2024 law mandating TikTok's divestiture until mid-December, as discussions continue to align the ownership structure with American stakeholders. The agreement marks progress in defusing broader trade tensions between the two largest economies, though Beijing has not yet clarified specifics.

Data security concerns remain a focal point, with U.S. lawmakers emphasizing the need for transparency on data ownership and algorithm control. The agreement mandates U.S.-based storage of user data and operational control over TikTok's content algorithm, ensuring it's detached from ByteDance's influence.

