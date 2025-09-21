Left Menu

TikTok's Balancing Act: U.S.-China Agreement and Its Implications

A U.S.-China agreement on TikTok's American operations allows ByteDance to choose one board member among seven for the new entity, with Americans in the remaining seats. The agreement, crucial for avoiding TikTok's U.S. ban, still needs further clarification on data security and ownership requirements as mandated by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:22 IST
The U.S. and China have reached a pivotal agreement concerning TikTok's operations in America, a senior White House official stated on Saturday. The deal allows China's ByteDance to appoint one member on the seven-seat board, with Americans occupying the other slots, amid ongoing negotiations to prevent the app's ban in the U.S.

President Donald Trump announced a delay in enforcing the 2024 law mandating TikTok's divestiture until mid-December, as discussions continue to align the ownership structure with American stakeholders. The agreement marks progress in defusing broader trade tensions between the two largest economies, though Beijing has not yet clarified specifics.

Data security concerns remain a focal point, with U.S. lawmakers emphasizing the need for transparency on data ownership and algorithm control. The agreement mandates U.S.-based storage of user data and operational control over TikTok's content algorithm, ensuring it's detached from ByteDance's influence.

