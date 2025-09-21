Kurmi Community Withdraws Jharkhand Railway Blockade After Government Assurance
The Kurmi community in Jharkhand halted their railway blockade after the government assured a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest sought Scheduled Tribe status and recognition of the Kurmali language. Despite opposition from tribal groups, the disruption caused widespread train cancellations and diversions.
The Kurmi community in Jharkhand ended their railway blockade on Sunday, following assurances from the Centre of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This protest aimed to demand Scheduled Tribe status and the inclusion of their Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
The agitation was officially called off at all stations, though initially, the blockade continued at Sini and Pradhan Khanta stations. Kurmi Vikas Morcha central president Sheetal Ohdar confirmed the withdrawal, noting the meeting's date with Amit Shah is yet to be determined.
Defying prohibitory orders, thousands gathered at various stations under the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj banner to press their demands. The protest disrupted over 100 passenger trains under South Eastern Railway and East Central Railway, drawing opposition from other tribal groups who staged counter-demonstrations.
