Breaking the Ice: U.S. Lawmakers Visit Beijing Amid Tense Ties

In a bid to thaw icy relations, a group of U.S. lawmakers made a rare visit to Beijing, meeting with China's second-in-command, Premier Li Qiang. The delegation emphasized the need for the world's two largest economies to increase engagement and stabilize ties.

This visit marks the first House of Representatives delegation trip to China since 2019, as formal visits were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Both countries are making efforts to improve relations, which have been strained over trade disputes, technology restrictions, and territorial issues.

Led by Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Smith, the group seeks to create more dialogue, hoping this 'ice-breaking' trip will lead to increased diplomatic exchanges. In recent years, U.S. lawmakers prioritized visits to Taiwan, causing irritation in Beijing due to its claims over the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)