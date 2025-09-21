Left Menu

Breaking the Ice: U.S. Lawmakers Visit Beijing Amid Tense Ties

A rare visit by U.S. lawmakers to Beijing aims to 'break the ice' between the world's two superpowers. This trip is the first House delegation visit to China since 2019, seeking to stabilize strained relations over issues like trade, semiconductor restrictions, and Taiwan amid past tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:46 IST
Breaking the Ice: U.S. Lawmakers Visit Beijing Amid Tense Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to thaw icy relations, a group of U.S. lawmakers made a rare visit to Beijing, meeting with China's second-in-command, Premier Li Qiang. The delegation emphasized the need for the world's two largest economies to increase engagement and stabilize ties.

This visit marks the first House of Representatives delegation trip to China since 2019, as formal visits were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Both countries are making efforts to improve relations, which have been strained over trade disputes, technology restrictions, and territorial issues.

Led by Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Smith, the group seeks to create more dialogue, hoping this 'ice-breaking' trip will lead to increased diplomatic exchanges. In recent years, U.S. lawmakers prioritized visits to Taiwan, causing irritation in Beijing due to its claims over the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
2
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global
3
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom
4
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025