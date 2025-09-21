Tensions High as UN Security Council to Address Estonian Airspace Violation by Russian Jets
The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on Monday to discuss Estonia's accusations that Russian fighter jets intruded into its airspace. Russia's Defense Ministry has refuted these claims, asserting that their aircraft remained over neutral waters.
The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene an emergency meeting on Monday, prompted by accusations from Estonia that Russian fighter jets have breached their airspace. According to diplomatic sources, the gathering aims to address these escalating tensions between the two countries.
In a swift response, Russia's Defense Ministry categorically denied the allegations, maintaining that their fighter jets operated strictly within the boundaries of neutral waters. This assertion sets the stage for a potentially contentious debate within the council.
As the international community watches closely, the outcome of this meeting may have significant implications for diplomatic relations in the region, highlighting the fragile balance of power and the importance of airspace sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Cultural Diplomacy: Sacred Buddhist Relics Journey to Russia
Tensions Soar: UN Security Council Meeting over Airspace Violation
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade
Global Tensions: A Week of High-Stakes Diplomacy and Defense Moves
TikTok Diplomacy: Trump and Xi's Digital Dance