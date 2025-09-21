Left Menu

Progress Continues on Israel-Syria Security Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced progress on a security deal with Syria, following Israel's victory over Hezbollah. Talks aim to achieve peace with Syria and Lebanon. Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa is optimistic about reaching an agreement that respects airspace and territorial unity, monitored by the UN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that talks with Syria regarding a security deal have shown progress, though an agreement is not yet near.

Netanyahu emphasized that the recent victories over Hezbollah in Lebanon have paved the way for potential peace with neighboring nations in the north. He acknowledged ongoing discussions with Syria and Lebanon, noting the significant role of military success on the northern front.

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa expressed optimism on Wednesday about the talks, indicating that a security pact could result soon. Such an agreement would ensure respect for Syria's airspace and territorial integrity, with United Nations oversight, as part of Syria's hopes for a cessation of Israeli airstrikes and troop withdrawals.

