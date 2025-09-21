Australia Recognises State of Palestine to Bolster Peace Efforts

In a significant diplomatic shift, Australia has officially recognised the State of Palestine. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering peace in the Middle East.

Australia joins nations like Canada and Britain in a concerted effort to reinvigorate the push for a two-state solution, central to which is an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The joint statement, also signed by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, made it clear that Hamas should have no role in the future of Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)