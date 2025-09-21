Left Menu

Australia Recognises State of Palestine to Bolster Peace Efforts

Australia has formally recognised the State of Palestine, joining countries such as Canada and Britain. This decision is part of an initiative to promote a two-state solution and peace in the region, beginning with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic shift, Australia has officially recognised the State of Palestine. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering peace in the Middle East.

Australia joins nations like Canada and Britain in a concerted effort to reinvigorate the push for a two-state solution, central to which is an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The joint statement, also signed by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, made it clear that Hamas should have no role in the future of Palestine.

