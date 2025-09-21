CISF Sees Significant Promotion Rise: A Step Towards Employee Satisfaction
The CISF has promoted about 9% of its personnel over the last year, marking a significant rise from previous years. New transfer policies have improved posting satisfaction, with high satisfaction among retiring, female, and constabulary personnel. Grievances over postings have dropped significantly, bolstering personnel morale.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced a notable increase in personnel promotions, with about 9% of its staff advancing over the last year.
Committees responsible for these promotions completed their evaluations within the first five months of the year, allowing timely promotions as vacancies became available.
The force, tasked with securing critical infrastructure like civil airports and the Delhi Metro, has also introduced new policies to improve retirement and female personnel satisfaction, leading to a 66% decrease in posting-related grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- promotion
- security
- personnel
- policy
- satisfaction
- retirement
- women
- grievances
- airports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition
Transforming Urban Spaces: India's Transit-Oriented Development Policy Unveiled
Dharmendra Pradhan Clarifies Language Policy Misconceptions
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Foreign Policy Amidst Visa Fee Hike
Five Tribes Demand Action: Indefinite Shutdown Looms Over Reservation Policy Stalemate