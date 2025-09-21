Left Menu

CISF Sees Significant Promotion Rise: A Step Towards Employee Satisfaction

The CISF has promoted about 9% of its personnel over the last year, marking a significant rise from previous years. New transfer policies have improved posting satisfaction, with high satisfaction among retiring, female, and constabulary personnel. Grievances over postings have dropped significantly, bolstering personnel morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:06 IST
CISF Sees Significant Promotion Rise: A Step Towards Employee Satisfaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced a notable increase in personnel promotions, with about 9% of its staff advancing over the last year.

Committees responsible for these promotions completed their evaluations within the first five months of the year, allowing timely promotions as vacancies became available.

The force, tasked with securing critical infrastructure like civil airports and the Delhi Metro, has also introduced new policies to improve retirement and female personnel satisfaction, leading to a 66% decrease in posting-related grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
3
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
4
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025