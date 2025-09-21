CISF Sees Significant Promotion Rise: A Step Towards Employee Satisfaction

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced a notable increase in personnel promotions, with about 9% of its staff advancing over the last year.

Committees responsible for these promotions completed their evaluations within the first five months of the year, allowing timely promotions as vacancies became available.

The force, tasked with securing critical infrastructure like civil airports and the Delhi Metro, has also introduced new policies to improve retirement and female personnel satisfaction, leading to a 66% decrease in posting-related grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)