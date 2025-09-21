Omar Abdullah's Government Takes Swift Action on Jammu and Kashmir Flood Crisis

The Jammu and Kashmir government, spearheaded by Omar Abdullah, is actively tackling the challenges following recent unprecedented rainfall. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary visited flood and landslide-stricken areas in Dhansal block, providing assurance of timely compensation for affected individuals.

Chaudhary confirmed that substantial progress has already been made in restoring the region's infrastructure and utility services, severely impacted by the heavy rain. Significant efforts are ongoing to repair the extensive damage, he added.

The focus is on restoring essential services, with Chaudhary directing the relevant departments to prioritize the repair of water and power supplies. Local National Conference leaders emphasized their commitment to supporting residents, reinforcing the party's role as an 'all-weather friend of the public.'

(With inputs from agencies.)