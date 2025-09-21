Left Menu

Intensive Anti-Terror Operation Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Security forces launched a large-scale anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after detecting suspicious movements. The operation, involving local police, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles, is concentrated in multiple locations including Surankote and Mendhar. No arrests or recoveries have been reported yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:32 IST
Intensive Anti-Terror Operation Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against potential terror activities, security forces have launched a sweeping anti-terrorist operation across Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The operation, prompted by reports of suspicious movement, involves comprehensive searches by the special operations group (SOG) of the local police, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles across key areas such as Surankote and Mendhar.

Although the extensive searches are ongoing, no arrests or recoveries have been made at this point, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
3
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
4
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025