Intensive Anti-Terror Operation Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

In a significant move against potential terror activities, security forces have launched a sweeping anti-terrorist operation across Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The operation, prompted by reports of suspicious movement, involves comprehensive searches by the special operations group (SOG) of the local police, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles across key areas such as Surankote and Mendhar.

Although the extensive searches are ongoing, no arrests or recoveries have been made at this point, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)