Intensive Anti-Terror Operation Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Security forces launched a large-scale anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after detecting suspicious movements. The operation, involving local police, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles, is concentrated in multiple locations including Surankote and Mendhar. No arrests or recoveries have been reported yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move against potential terror activities, security forces have launched a sweeping anti-terrorist operation across Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The operation, prompted by reports of suspicious movement, involves comprehensive searches by the special operations group (SOG) of the local police, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles across key areas such as Surankote and Mendhar.
Although the extensive searches are ongoing, no arrests or recoveries have been made at this point, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- anti-terrorist
- security forces
- operation
- SOG
- CRPF
- Rashtriya Rifles
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation
Capture of Wanted Murder Suspects in Joint Police Operation in Nagaland
Cyberattack Disrupts Major European Airports' Operations
Crackdown on Counterfeit Footwear Operation in Delhi
Mystery of Dal Lake: Operation Sindoor's Explosive Legacy Unearthed