Love Affair Turns Deadly: Gangster Arrested in Ahmedabad

Gautam Kumar Yadav, a 20-year-old gangster, was apprehended in Ahmedabad for allegedly being hired by a woman to murder her husband in Bihar. The crime was motivated by the woman's affair with another man. Yadav was detained and transferred to Bihar Police for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:37 IST
In a chilling turn of events, a gangster has been arrested in Ahmedabad, suspected of being contracted by a woman to murder her husband in Bihar. The motive behind this gruesome crime appears to be an extramarital affair.

Gautam Kumar Yadav, aged 20, was apprehended from a hideout behind Jamalpur flower market as per a statement from the crime branch. The victim, identified as Amod Kumar, was fatally shot near Motihari in Bihar last month, prompting a police investigation that unearthed Yadav's alleged involvement.

The accused was reportedly responsible for directing the shooters to track Kumar's movements. He has been handed over to Bihar Police after being traced through a combination of human and technical intelligence.

