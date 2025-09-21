Quick Police Response Rescues Abducted Woman in Mandsaur

A dramatic abduction in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, concluded with swift police action resulting in the rescue of a 23-year-old woman on Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 9:30 PM when armed individuals stormed Bhavsar Dharamshala while the woman was practicing garba for the upcoming Navratri festival.

The brazen kidnappers brandished illegal weapons, creating panic among the gathering before forcibly dragging the woman into a vehicle. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena revealed that four police teams, including one led by Kotwali station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore, were swiftly deployed.

Within two hours, coordinated efforts with Shamgarh police resulted in the woman's safe rescue. Seven suspects, including two women, were apprehended and now face legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. This operation underscored the efficacy of rapid police response and community safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)