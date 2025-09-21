Left Menu

Metro Heist: Arrest of a Serial Phone Thief

Delhi Police's metro unit apprehended Ankit Kajla, a serial phone thief, at Kakardooma station. Kajla, a drug addict with past offenses, was found with 11 stolen phones. He was previously involved in multiple thefts at metro stations, linking him to ongoing investigations in theft cases at various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:04 IST
Metro Heist: Arrest of a Serial Phone Thief
thief
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's metro unit has apprehended a notorious mobile phone thief from Kakardooma metro station, identified as Ankit Kajla, alias Sonu. The arrest led to the recovery of 11 stolen phones, officials stated on Sunday, highlighting the ongoing battle against theft in the city's metro system.

Kajla, a resident of Janta Colony in Shahdara, was apprehended by a vigilant patrolling police team with five phones in his possession. Further investigation resulted in recovering six more phones from his residence, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh.

Notably, two of the recovered phones were linked to registered theft cases at Yamuna depot metro police station. Kajla, known to be a drug addict, has a history of involvement in at least eight theft and snatching cases, including high-profile incidents at Kashmere Gate, Vivek Vihar, and Yamuna Depot metro stations, Singh revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
2
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
3
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
4
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025