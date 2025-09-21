Metro Heist: Arrest of a Serial Phone Thief

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's metro unit has apprehended a notorious mobile phone thief from Kakardooma metro station, identified as Ankit Kajla, alias Sonu. The arrest led to the recovery of 11 stolen phones, officials stated on Sunday, highlighting the ongoing battle against theft in the city's metro system.

Kajla, a resident of Janta Colony in Shahdara, was apprehended by a vigilant patrolling police team with five phones in his possession. Further investigation resulted in recovering six more phones from his residence, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh.

Notably, two of the recovered phones were linked to registered theft cases at Yamuna depot metro police station. Kajla, known to be a drug addict, has a history of involvement in at least eight theft and snatching cases, including high-profile incidents at Kashmere Gate, Vivek Vihar, and Yamuna Depot metro stations, Singh revealed.

