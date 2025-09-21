Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

In a heartfelt homage to their dedication, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, lauded the unwavering bravery of his officers, describing the force as a 'living beacon of sacrifice and bravery.' The remarks were made during a prestigious Pipping-cum-Felicitation ceremony at the police auditorium.

The event was held to recognize and honor those police personnel who showcased exemplary courage in counter-terrorism activities. During the ceremony, several officers received out-of-turn promotions, while others were inducted as constables, all acknowledged for their remarkable operational feats.

Furthermore, the ceremony included a poignant tribute to the courageous policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Particular mention was made of Head Constables Bashir Ahmed and Jaghbir Singh, along with Selection Grade Constables Jaswant Singh, Tariq Hussain, and Balvinder Singh, as attendees paid their respects in solemn silence.

