Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

Jammu and Kashmir's Police Chief Nalin Prabhat praised the force's bravery and sacrifice at a ceremony honoring officers with promotions and accolades for counter-terrorism efforts. The event paid tribute to fallen policemen, emphasizing their supreme sacrifice and dedication to service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartfelt homage to their dedication, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, lauded the unwavering bravery of his officers, describing the force as a 'living beacon of sacrifice and bravery.' The remarks were made during a prestigious Pipping-cum-Felicitation ceremony at the police auditorium.

The event was held to recognize and honor those police personnel who showcased exemplary courage in counter-terrorism activities. During the ceremony, several officers received out-of-turn promotions, while others were inducted as constables, all acknowledged for their remarkable operational feats.

Furthermore, the ceremony included a poignant tribute to the courageous policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Particular mention was made of Head Constables Bashir Ahmed and Jaghbir Singh, along with Selection Grade Constables Jaswant Singh, Tariq Hussain, and Balvinder Singh, as attendees paid their respects in solemn silence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

