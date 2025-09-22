Left Menu

Tensions Rise at Unapproved Gurjar Mahapanchayat in Meerut

The Meerut administration stopped a Gurjar Mahapanchayat, organized without permission, leading to tensions and alleged stone-pelting. Police have filed a case against several individuals. The event was meant to discuss Gurjar political participation and other community issues, but was halted due to a lack of official approval.

The Meerut district administration intervened on Sunday to halt a Gurjar Mahapanchayat, reportedly organized without official approval, which sparked a confrontation between community members and the police.

Officials stated that a case has been registered against 22 individuals for allegedly attempting to hold the event at Kapsad village, where issues like Gurjar political representation and the removal of a board were to be discussed.

Despite denials of any stone-pelting incidents by the police, tensions escalated when local leader Ravindra Bhati was detained, leading to clashes. Law enforcement is reviewing viral videos to identify those involved in the disturbances.

