Tensions Rise at Unapproved Gurjar Mahapanchayat in Meerut
The Meerut administration stopped a Gurjar Mahapanchayat, organized without permission, leading to tensions and alleged stone-pelting. Police have filed a case against several individuals. The event was meant to discuss Gurjar political participation and other community issues, but was halted due to a lack of official approval.
- Country:
- India
The Meerut district administration intervened on Sunday to halt a Gurjar Mahapanchayat, reportedly organized without official approval, which sparked a confrontation between community members and the police.
Officials stated that a case has been registered against 22 individuals for allegedly attempting to hold the event at Kapsad village, where issues like Gurjar political representation and the removal of a board were to be discussed.
Despite denials of any stone-pelting incidents by the police, tensions escalated when local leader Ravindra Bhati was detained, leading to clashes. Law enforcement is reviewing viral videos to identify those involved in the disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
