Tragic Incident in Gautam Buddha Nagar: Husband Allegedly Stabs Wife Over Infidelity Suspicions

A domestic tragedy unfolded in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Rampur Fatehpur village as a man allegedly stabbed his wife, suspecting infidelity. The accused, Sonu Sharma, is in custody after confessing to the crime during a police interrogation. The victim, Chanchal Sharma, was identified and her body has been sent for postmortem examination.

In a grim incident in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, a man allegedly took drastic action against his spouse on suspicion of infidelity. The stabbing occurred on Sunday morning in Rampur Fatehpur village, according to local police sources.

The alleged assailant, Sonu Sharma, has been detained and admitted during police questioning that the motive for the attack stemmed from doubts about his wife's fidelity. Tensions escalated into a violent confrontation resulting in the stabbing, as confirmed by law enforcement.

The victim, identified as Chanchal Sharma, 28, had been married to the accused for eight years. Authorities have expedited the procedure, sending her body for postmortem while forensic experts scour the crime scene for evidence.

