North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has publicly urged the United States to abandon its demand for North Korea to disarm nuclear weapons before dialogues can resume, maintaining positive sentiments towards former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Pyongyang's rubber-stamp parliament, Kim rejected any dialogue resumption with South Korea amid escalated arms development by the North, potentially affecting relations in the region.

With South Korean President Lee Jae Myung addressing nuclear tensions at the United Nations, speculations arise as Trump's expected South Korea visit might entail a meeting with Kim, reviving memories of their past summits and diplomatic stalemates.

