Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Stand: Diplomatic Stalemate with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed continued positive feelings towards former US President Donald Trump and urged Washington to overturn its precondition of denuclearization for resuming diplomacy. Kim dismissed intentions to resume dialogues with South Korea and remains resolute in advancing North Korea's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-09-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 06:00 IST
Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Stand: Diplomatic Stalemate with US
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has publicly urged the United States to abandon its demand for North Korea to disarm nuclear weapons before dialogues can resume, maintaining positive sentiments towards former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Pyongyang's rubber-stamp parliament, Kim rejected any dialogue resumption with South Korea amid escalated arms development by the North, potentially affecting relations in the region.

With South Korean President Lee Jae Myung addressing nuclear tensions at the United Nations, speculations arise as Trump's expected South Korea visit might entail a meeting with Kim, reviving memories of their past summits and diplomatic stalemates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
With launch of GST reforms on first day of Navratri, people will receive 'true double bonanza' this festive season: PM Modi.

With launch of GST reforms on first day of Navratri, people will receive 'tr...

 India
2
India and Brazil Strengthen Ties Through Maitri 2.0 Agri-Tech Initiative

India and Brazil Strengthen Ties Through Maitri 2.0 Agri-Tech Initiative

 India
3
India's Renewable Energy Push: Federal Ministry in Talks to Boost Clean Energy Purchases

India's Renewable Energy Push: Federal Ministry in Talks to Boost Clean Ener...

 Global
4
Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused lot of damage and left state behind in development: PM.

Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025