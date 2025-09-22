Tragic Tale of Alleged Harassment Leading to Teacher's Suicide
A 29-year-old science teacher from a private school in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide on September 19, following harassment by two male colleagues. Her husband lodged a complaint, accusing the two of inappropriate behavior. A case was registered, and the accused have been taken into custody as investigations continue.
A 29-year-old teacher at a private school in Hyderabad reportedly took her own life after enduring alleged harassment from two male colleagues, according to police sources.
The incident, which occurred on September 19, prompted the woman's husband to file a complaint at the Adibatla police station, accusing the colleagues of indecent behavior akin to harassment, which is believed to have driven her to commit suicide.
Hailing from Assam, the deceased's husband was on a business trip when he received the devastating news. He alleged that the harassment, which had been occurring for the past six months, intensified after his departure on September 15. Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide and have taken the accused into custody as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
