Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Alleged Harassment Leading to Teacher's Suicide

A 29-year-old science teacher from a private school in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide on September 19, following harassment by two male colleagues. Her husband lodged a complaint, accusing the two of inappropriate behavior. A case was registered, and the accused have been taken into custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:05 IST
Tragic Tale of Alleged Harassment Leading to Teacher's Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old teacher at a private school in Hyderabad reportedly took her own life after enduring alleged harassment from two male colleagues, according to police sources.

The incident, which occurred on September 19, prompted the woman's husband to file a complaint at the Adibatla police station, accusing the colleagues of indecent behavior akin to harassment, which is believed to have driven her to commit suicide.

Hailing from Assam, the deceased's husband was on a business trip when he received the devastating news. He alleged that the harassment, which had been occurring for the past six months, intensified after his departure on September 15. Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide and have taken the accused into custody as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused lot of damage and left state behind in development: PM.

Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused ...

 India
2
GST Reforms Set the Stage for Navratri 'Bachat Utsav'

GST Reforms Set the Stage for Navratri 'Bachat Utsav'

 India
3
Usain Bolt Set to Electrify Mumbai Football Showcase

Usain Bolt Set to Electrify Mumbai Football Showcase

 India
4
CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in India's Crypto Landscape

CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in Ind...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025