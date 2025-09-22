Left Menu

Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

Eighty-four prisoners at Thane Central Jail received certificates for completing skill development programs. The initiative, aimed at reintegrating inmates into society, featured diverse training like bakery and computer skills. A female inmate was honored for earning a BA, marking a significant step in rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:45 IST
Eighty-four prisoners of Thane Central Jail have been awarded certificates after completing various skill development programs designed to aid their reintegration into society. Officials announced this development on Monday.

A significant highlight was the special felicitation of a female inmate who completed her Bachelor of Arts degree, representing a major achievement in her rehabilitation journey. The event underscored the positive impact of the prison administration's initiative.

Speaking at the event, Atulchandra Kulkarni of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal encouraged inmates to utilize these newfound skills to facilitate their return to society. The training covered various areas such as bakery production and computer skills, empowering inmates with practical knowledge and confidence for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

