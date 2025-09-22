Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Marks Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

The Bodoland Territorial Council elections recorded a high voter turnout with 70.96% voting till 4:30 PM. The election involves 316 candidates contesting 40 seats. The elections proceeded peacefully across five districts without incident. Key political figures participated, and voting proceeded under tight security, with results expected soon.

High Voter Turnout Marks Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
The Bodoland Territorial Council elections saw a voter turnout of 70.96% until 4:30 PM on Monday, determining the future of 316 candidates vying for 40 seats.

The elections in the five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region ran smoothly without any untoward incidents. Voting began under stringent security measures, with key leaders, including BTC chief Pramod Boro and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, casting their votes.

The polling was historic as the BJP contested independently for the first time. Repolls, if necessary, are scheduled for September 24, with vote counting on September 26, expected to conclude by September 28. A holiday was declared for the polls, which is only the second such since a new Bodo Accord was signed in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

