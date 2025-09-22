High Voter Turnout Marks Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

The Bodoland Territorial Council elections saw a voter turnout of 70.96% until 4:30 PM on Monday, determining the future of 316 candidates vying for 40 seats.

The elections in the five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region ran smoothly without any untoward incidents. Voting began under stringent security measures, with key leaders, including BTC chief Pramod Boro and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, casting their votes.

The polling was historic as the BJP contested independently for the first time. Repolls, if necessary, are scheduled for September 24, with vote counting on September 26, expected to conclude by September 28. A holiday was declared for the polls, which is only the second such since a new Bodo Accord was signed in 2020.

